Man dies in apparent stabbing in Irvington neighborhood

Police were called Monday morning and found a man deceased, with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the Irvington neighborhood of Northeast Portland after a man was found dead from an apparent stabbing.

North precinct officers were called to Northeast 18th Avenue near Northeast Tillamook Street just after 7 a.m. after a man was found lying in a driveway and unresponsive, according to a Monday morning news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers arrived and found the man was deceased and appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds, police said.

Northeast 18th Avenue from Northeast Brazee Street to Northeast Tillamook Street and Northeast Tillamook Street from Northeast 16th Avenue to Northeast 16th Avenue were shut down Monday morning while homicide detectives conducted an investigation.

The closures were expected to last several hours, police said in the news release, which was sent at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the identity of the deceased victim will be released after he has been identified, his cause and manner of death have been confirmed and his family has been notified.

Portland saw a record-breaking 90 homicides in 2021, and the city is roughly keeping pace with that rate so far this year, with at least 58 homicides to date, not counting Monday's apparent stabbing. The city has also been facing an ongoing wave of gun violence in recent years.