Man breaks patrol car window, pepper-sprays Portland officer, police say

On Sunday morning, a Portland police officer reported that a man broke out his car window and pepper-sprayed the interior.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials say a Portland officer is recovering from being pepper-sprayed after a man broke his patrol car window and sprayed the interior of the car.

On Sunday at around 9:30 a.m., the officer was doing paperwork in his patrol car near South Corbett Avenue and South Lane Street when a man came up to the car, broke out the hatch window and pepper-sprayed the inside of the car. The man ran off to a car and drove away, police said.

The officer broadcast information about the man on the radio, police said, and officers stopped the suspect's car about 6 blocks away and the man was arrested.

Inside the suspect's car, police found a window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, a laser pointer, a slingshot and rocks.

John B. Russell, 41, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Aggravated Harassment, and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.