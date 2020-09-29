2 killed in North Portland shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a reported shooting around Force Lake, near the main entrance to Heron Lakes Golf Club in North Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning around Force Lake, near the main entrance to Heron Lakes Golf Club in North Portland.

The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. Officers arrived and found two people dead with gunshot wounds. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine their causes and manners of death. The victims have not yet been identified.

Portland police have not released any suspect information.

Force Lake is located off of Victory Boulevard and Force Avenue in North Portland. It's near Heron Lakes Golf Club, which is located at 3500 North Victory Boulevard, between the Columbia River and the Columbia Slough, east of Smith Lake and west of Interstate 5.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, is asked to contact Portland police Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merill@portlandoregon.gov.