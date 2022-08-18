'Serial purse-snatcher' arrested; Clackamas police seeking additional victims

Darren Dean Goff, 40, was wanted in connection to multiple purse-snatching and fraud incidents in the Clackamas and Happy Valley areas.

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A suspect that the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is calling a "serial purse-snatcher" was arrested Monday in Clackamas County after fleeing from deputies the week prior.

40-year-old Darren Dean Goff of Eagle Creek, Ore. was arrested Monday night, according to CCSO.

Goff was wanted for several purse-snatching and fraud incidents where he allegedly targeted single women at grocery store parking lots — stealing their purses, wallets and credit cards.

The CCSO was able to link several theft cases to Goff with the help of eyewitness accounts, surveillance footage and other information.

On Monday, August 8, deputies attempted to take Goff into custody, but the sheriff's office said he fled the scene in a car with a stolen license plate.

A week later, on Monday, August 15, the Clackamas County SWAT carried out a search warrant at Goff's Eagle Creek residence.

Upon arrival, Goff was sitting in the driveway in a car that had been reported stolen out of Gresham, according to CCSO. He attempted to flee on foot, but was captured by a K9 unit in a neighboring yard.

He was found to be in possession of a handgun, CCSO said.

Goff suffered minor injuries from the K9 dog during his arrest, which he was treated for at a local hospital.

He was later transported to the Clackamas County Jail. Goff was charged on multiple counts, including possession of a firearm, attempting to flee a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple warrants.