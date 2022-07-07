Deputies investigating hit-and-run outside of Providence St. Vincent

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that the victim, an elderly woman, was at the hospital to visit her husband.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a hit-and-run crash on Thursday that left a pedestrian severely injured.

Deputies received a call around 7:22 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck on Southwest Barnes Road near Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, an elderly woman, seriously injured.

The sheriff's office said that the victim had been leaving the hospital after visiting her husband. She was walking across the street when a drive heading eastbound on Barnes came through the rid light, struck her, then drove away.

There is already a promising lead in the investigation, according to the sheriff's office. A driver who was behind the suspect happened to have a dash cam in the vehicle, which allowed investigators to get a vehicle description and a license plate. That information has not yet been released publicly.

The victim was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center because St. Vincent is not a trauma center, the sheriff's office said, though nurses from the nearby hospital were able to render immediate aid after the crash.

St. Vincent said in a brief statement that the crash and investigation did not impede access to the hospital, which remained open and accessible. Hospital administrators were in touch with investigators.