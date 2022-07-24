Driver injures woman, officer while fleeing in stolen truck, Portland police say

Police said the driver fled the scene near Southeast 153rd and Powell around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver fleeing in a stolen pickup truck injured a Portland police officer and a woman Sunday morning in a hit-and-run, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Police said an unarmed public safety support specialist responded to a stolen vehicle call near Southeast Powell Boulevard and 153rd Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

There were multiple people standing next to a blue pickup truck that was believed to be stolen, so the safety support specialist requested an officer to respond.

During the investigation, police said the suspect got into the truck and struck an officer while fleeing the scene. The suspect also hit a vehicle occupied by two people.

The officer had serious injuries, but they did not appear life-threatening, police said. An elderly woman in the passenger seat was also injured, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately available.

Police said additional officers responded and located the stolen vehicle nearby, but the suspect had fled on foot.

Officers established a perimeter from Southeast 148th Avenue to 152nd Avenue between Southeast Division and Stark Street to search for the suspect, but he was still on the run as of Sunday afternoon.

“I was upset to hear about the injury to our officer and am thankful he is alive. I am also thankful to the officers who are working diligently to attempt to locate and arrest this suspect," PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said. "This is another example of how dangerous our work is and highlights the commitment these officers have to serving the community."

PPB's Major Crash Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-198085.