USPS mail carrier robbed in Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon — A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier was robbed in Portland on Sept. 5 and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (UPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the robbery.

The robbery happened on Sept. 5 around 7:25 p.m. on the breezeway on the north side of The Matisse, an apartment complex located at 677 South Lowell Street.

According to the UPIS, the unidentified man is described as 5-foot-8 to 5-10 with a medium build. He was also described as being "clean cut" with bright blue eyes, wearing a black jacket with white lettering on the back. The suspect left the area in a dark-colored Ford Explorer.

There were at least two other reported robberies involving mail carriers over the past year. On March 8, a man threatened and robbed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in a Northeast Portland neighborhood, according to Portland police. The mail carrier told police that the man "threatened her with violence" unless she gave him the keys to mailboxes.

On Sept. 20, 2022, a man robbed a USPS mail carrier at gunpoint near Northeast 10th Avenue and Hancock Street, USPIS said. The suspect took the satchel, a scanner and postal keys, but the mail carrier wasn't physically harmed.

