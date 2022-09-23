$50K reward offered after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland

Inspectors said around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man put a gun to the carrier's head and demanded a bag of mail.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) reported that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in Northeast Portland, near the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Hancock Street while delivering mail.

Inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

"[The suspect] was able to get the satchel, and the scanner, and some postal keys," explained Adam Sale, who leads a team of Postal Inspectors for the state of Oregon. "There's a lot of money in the mail on any given day...the carrier attempted to follow [the suspect] for a little bit, but you know, fearing for their safety, they weren't able to follow him for very long."

Although not physically harmed, Sale explained the trauma suffered by the carrier is significant.

"Anytime you're a victim of a violent crime, anytime someone holds a gun to your head, I think that has an effect on everybody."

USPIS reported the suspect is described as a white male between 5'6" and 5'8" with tan skin and heavy greying stubble on his face. The suspect was wearing a tan fisherman's hat, black t-shirt and possibly black shorts. The suspect may have left the scene on foot or in a vehicle heading west on Northeast Hancock Street and turned south on Northeast 9th Avenue.

Inspectors are working to track down all the stolen mail in this case.

"We need the assistance of the community to help us identify this person and and get them into custody and bring him to justice," Sale said, "If you do violence against the letter carrier, the full force of the Postal Inspection Service will be upon you, and we will track you down until we find you."