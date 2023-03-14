Police search for man accused of robbing USPS mail carrier in Northeast Portland

The USPS mail carrier told police the man demanded the keys to mailboxes and her vehicle, and threatened her on March 8.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier and threatened her in a Northeast Portland neighborhood on March 8.

Officers responded to a reported robbery near the area of Northeast Church Street and Jessup Street just after 1 p.m. The USPS mail carrier told the officer that a man had walked up to her and demanded the keys to mailboxes, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). The woman said the man then "threatened her with violence" unless she gave him several keys. She also told the officer the man then demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The mail carrier, who police have not identified, refused to hand over the keys and the suspect left the area with some items, PPB said.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the man was wearing a tan track suit with a hood, white tennis shoes and a yellow, disposable face mask. As of March 14, police had not arrested the suspect.

Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that helps police arrest and convict the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact them at 1-877-876-2455 (when prompted, say "law enforcement") and reference case number 3988904. Postal inspectors said all information will be kept confidential.

The incident marked at least the second time a USPS mail carrier has been robbed in recent months in Northeast Portland. In September 2022, a man robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint near the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Hancock Street. In that case, the man got away with the mail carrier's satchel, the scanner and postal keys. The mail carrier wasn't injured.