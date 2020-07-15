1 person shot in Lake Oswego; police searching for suspect

The injured person was taken to a hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — One person was shot in Lake Oswego Tuesday evening, and police are looking for a suspect.

The injured person was taken to a hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Oswego Pointe Drive, south of Foothills Park. Lake Oswego police said there was an altercation between the suspect and victim prior to the shooting. The suspect and victim do not know each other, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man who goes by Moses. He's 20-25 years old and has short black hair. He has a medium build and is between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall. He was wearing one black shoe and one white shoe that were Nike Air Force 1's, police said. He was wearing black track pants with white stripes, red boxers, a black T-shirt and had a black satchel. He was armed with a silver handgun that had a black handle, according to police.

The suspect was last seen running away to an area north of the shooting scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Oswego police at 503-635-0238. Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911.