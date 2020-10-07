Suspect arrested in SW Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Southwest Portland on Thursday night and police said they arrested the suspected murderer.
The shooting happened on Southwest Barbur Boulevard, near 21st Avenue, around 8:15 p.m., according to Portland police.
Officers arrested 25-year-old Jordan Clark on a charge of second-degree murder.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name.
Police took Clark to the Multnomah County jail.
KGW reached out to the police bureau for more details about the shooting. Police declined to release any more information.
