Suspect arrested in SW Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Southwest Portland on Thursday night and police said they arrested the suspected murderer.

The shooting happened on Southwest Barbur Boulevard, near 21st Avenue, around 8:15 p.m., according to Portland police.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Jordan Clark on a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Police took Clark to the Multnomah County jail.