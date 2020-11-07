Violent month continues with teen girl gunned down in broad daylight

As of mid day Thursday, officers had responded to 29 shootings in July.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There was an all too familiar scene in southeast Portland Friday - officers investigating a shooting. This one took the life of a teen girl, according to family.

"She didn't deserve this," said grandmother Renee Harris. "Nobody deserves this. I don't wish death on nobody's child."

Authorities are only saying a female was killed. A witness told KGW the girl was in a heated argument with people inside a car just moments before the gunfire.

"She was shouting, yelling, and raising quite a fuss," said Larry Eppler. "Next thing I knew three shots rang out."

The violence in southeast Portland comes just hours after a deadly shooting outside a club in southwest Portland.

In widely shared social media posts, the victim's family claims their loved one was called a racial slur before the shooting. Authorities refute that. They say they interviewed multiple witnesses and at this time there is no information to suggest race played a role in the shooting.

None of these crimes are believed to be related at this time.

Portland has seen a startling number of shootings in July.

As of midday Thursday, officers had responded to 29 shootings in July. That compares to only eight during the same time frame last year. That is a 262% increase.

"It remains to be seen what those numbers will trend to," said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell.

Chief Lovell recalls a shooting earlier in the week near SE 134th and Harold. Officers discovered more than two dozen bullet casings at the scene. Two vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

A woman and four children were inside one of the vehicles. Investigators say a bullet missed the woman's head by inches. A child was injured by shattered glass from a stray bullet.

"Those are alarming because they remind us of how close you can come to having serious injury or death," said Lovell. "The rise in these shootings is very, very alarming."

That sentiment is echoed by people in Lents, the latest Portland neighborhood to be rocked by gun violence.

"People are extremely stressed right now. They're out of work, confined to their homes. They're living in closer proximity to their families, and neighbors for that matter, and they're basically getting on each other's nerves and it doesn't take a lot to set them off," said Eppler.

Whatever the case may be, a teen girl is gone and a family is reeling.

"I know she had a good life," said Harris. "I'm sad this happened but she believes in God and is in a better place."

Investigators did make an arrest in the deadly shooting outside a club in southwest Portland. The suspect is identified as 25-year-old Jordan Clark.

"I am deeply disturbed by the loss of life our City has seen in such a short time," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "Please help our investigators with tips and information as we pursue those responsible. I extend my gratitude to our PPB Officers, Detectives, Sergeants and Criminalists who have responded to these traumatic scenes and are diligently working to follow up on leads and capture those responsible."