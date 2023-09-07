Attempt to arrest man in Hillsboro ends with suspect dead in exchange of gunfire, police say

Hillsboro police went to arrest Ryan Herinckx, 39, at a home late Thursday morning. After an hours-long standoff, police say he came out shooting.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man wanted on stalking charges died in an exchange of gunfire with police after an hours-long standoff in a Hillsboro neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Officers from the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a home on Southeast Duke Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. to arrest a man named Ryan Richard Herinckx, 39, on charges for criminal mischief, stalking, violation of a court's stalking protective order and third-degree escape.

When police found Herinckx in the driveway of the home and told him that he was under arrest, Beaverton police said, he went back inside and refused to come out.

Hillsboro police called in the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and the Washington County Crisis Negotiation Unit, attempting to get Herinckx to come out. At 2 p.m., officers got a court-issued search warrant to go inside the home and arrest him.

While the crisis negotiators continued to communicate with Herinckx, Beaverton police said that the tactical team tried to serve the warrant. Just after 3:15 p.m., as they were serving the warrant, Herinckx came out of the house with a handgun "and fired at officers," Beaverton police said.

Members of the tactical team returned fire, hitting Herinckx multiple times. Beaverton police said that lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene, and Herinckx was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident. All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.