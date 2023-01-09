Man found dead after shooting in Kelso; suspect arrested in Clark County

Kelso police officers responded to a shooting near North 4th Avenue and Columbia Street and found a man dead.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Police officers arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Kelso, Washington on Tuesday morning. The suspect was arrested in Clark County after a police chase.

Around 10:24 a.m., Kelso police officers responded to a shooting near North 4th Avenue and Columbia Street. The police officers found a man dead at the scene. The suspect left the area in a vehicle, but was spotted driving southbound on Interstate 5. The officers and additional law enforcement agencies chased the vehicle into Clark County where it crashed. Police took the suspect into custody.

Kelso police did not say whether the suspect was injured during the crash and has not released their identity. Police have also not released the name of the man who was found dead, and have not said whether the man and the suspect knew each other.

Police said "there is no reason to believe" there is any ongoing safety threat to the public.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

