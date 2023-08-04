Sister of murder victim in Northeast Portland shooting speaks out

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alexis Mott-Laverria is in shock over what happened to her brother, 30-year-old Marcel Bryant. He and 27-year-old Deja Willingham were found shot to death on April 5 on Northeast Lombard Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood.



“He was a loving man who leaves behind a son. He was a real family man to me a dad, a brother and he was my best friend," said Mott-Laveria.



The two homicides bring the total in Portland so far this year to 21. No arrests have been made. Mott-Laverria says she doesn't know what lead to her brother's death.



She said “It's really unclear. I’m just kind of hurt he had to go through that and I wasn't there to be with him."



Mott-Laverria says her brother taught her everything she knows and right now she doesn't know how she and her family will move forward.



“A lot of things that he left behind that he taught me. I’m going to always carry that on with me” she said.