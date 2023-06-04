2 people found dead after shooting in Northeast Portland

Officers responded to the shooting near Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 22nd Avenue. No one has been arrested in the case.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead following a shooting in Northeast Portland's Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).



Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 22nd Avenue at 9:12 p.m. PPB said officers found one person, preliminarily identified as a woman, dead when they arrived. Detectives and criminalists working on the investigation found a second person dead nearby, PPB later said in a second news release. The second person was preliminarily identified as a man.

The suspect, or suspects, had already left the area. No one has been arrested in the case. PPB has not released any additional details surrounding the investigation.

The medical examiner will identify the man and the woman who died, and determine the cause of their deaths.

During the investigation, police close Northeast Lombard Street between Northeast 18th Avenue and Northeast 22nd Avenue.

PPB's homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781, and reference case number 23-88186.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

