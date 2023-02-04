Arrest made in Hillsboro bar fatal shooting

A 42-year-old woman, Isaura Soto Gaona, was shot and killed inside of Kim Red Rose bar in Hillsboro early Sunday morning.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Isaura Soto Gaona inside a Hillsboro bar Sunday morning.

Police arrested Sain Delgado Venegas, 23, of Cornelius, Oregon on Wednesday morning. Venegas was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Hillsboro police.

On Sunday, around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Kim Red Rose bar on Southwest Oak Street near Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro.

According to Hillsboro police, it was initially reported that someone shot Gaona and drove off. Officers believe one person from a group of four who were asked to leave the establishment was responsible for the shooting due to evidence left behind. Additional shots were also fired outside the bar.

Gaona's killing marks the second homicide in Hillsboro this year.

