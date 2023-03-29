Portland nonprofit aims to help end gun violence: 'Need to do it all together'

After a recent triple homicide in North Portland claimed the lives of two teens, city leaders and outreach groups react to the city's ongoing gun violence epidemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both city and outreach workers are frustrated with the epidemic of violence in Portland and want more resources and results. This comes after the recent weekend triple homicide that sent shock waves through the Portsmouth neighborhood on Saturday.

So, what is being done to try to roll back the epidemic? The city’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) has a variety of programs aimed at the issue, including spending $500,000 to fund five community-based groups that are working at street level to reach young people and others caught up in the violence.

“What I see out here is a lot of misery, a lot of sorrow and mostly just a whole lot of trauma for our youth,” said Lionel Irving, director of non-profit Love is Stronger.



For the past few years Love is Stronger has taken aim at Portland’s gang violence.

Irving used to be a part of the violent cycle. He saw his good friend shot and killed years ago at the intersection of Northeast 12th and Failing Street. After serving 15 years in prison, Irving turned his life around and now he and his group are reaching out to young people, both those in trouble and those who are managing better.



“One of the biggest solutions is we need to empower the youth that are dealing with their traumas to get around the kids that aren't dealing with their traumas. So we can have that positive influence. It's contagious,” said Irving.



The senseless shooting deaths in Portland have been on the rise for several years. The most recent claiming the lives of three young men — two still in high school. But with the identities of the victims now released by police, it should come as no shock that families of young Black men are most affected.





“And what hurts my soul the most is when we talk to the people in power, they say, well...we don't want to waste the community's money. How could saving a community members life be a waste of money,” exclaimed Irving.



Love is Stronger is one of the groups getting $100,000 from the city to do its outreach work this spring and summer. Irving is grateful for the support but wants to do more year-round.



A leader with OVP said he wants that too.



“I feel the frustration of all of our partners, I feel this frustration of the community; we're hurting and so we need to be able to be committed to be able to give everybody who's able to do this job the empowerment, the authority and the sustainability to do it,” said Primary Program Manager Samuel Thompson.



OVP directs many programs working with a $7 million two-year budget. Thompson said they cannot do it alone and count on support from both the county and state levels.



Irving agrees that it will take a collaborative effort to end the gun violence epidemic — starting at home.



“Number one solution: the parents, gotta get active, they gotta be held accountable,” said Irving.



He also said supporting community groups to innovate and reach more young people where they are is key, and we need more of it.

