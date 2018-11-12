WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A former Oregon Ducks football star is in jail again, facing another drug charge.

Police arrested Colt Lyerla last Thursday and booked him into the Washington County Jail. He faces a charge for heroin possession.

Lyerla was also arrested in late 2013 for cocaine possession and received a short jail sentence.

In 2017, he was sentenced to six months in jail for using counterfeit money.

During his sentence at a minimum-security work release center, he escaped and was found a day later, overdosing on heroin at a Hillsboro home. He was sentenced to an additional 30 days in jail for the escape.

Once considered an NFL prospect, Lyerla left the Ducks in 2013 after he was suspended for violating team rules.

