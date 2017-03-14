KGW
Former Ducks TE Colt Lyerla sentenced for heroin possession

Associated Press , KGW 1:33 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

Update March 14, 2017

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. -- Former Oregon Ducks tight end Colt Lyerla was sentenced to 18 months probation on Tuesday after being convicted for felony possession of heroin.

 

Original story from Aug. 29, 2016

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla has been arrested on a charge of heroin possession.

Washington County jail records show Lyerla was arrested Sunday and he remained on the inmate roster Monday morning.

Once considered an NFL prospect, Lyerla left the Ducks in the middle of the 2013 season after he was suspended for violating team rules.

He pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in December 2013 and received a short jail sentence. A DUI charge in 2014 was dismissed.

It's unknown if he has an attorney. His lawyer in the prior cases, Stephen Houze, did not immediately return a phone call Monday.

Lyerla tried to make a comeback earlier this year. He earned a spot on Portland's Arena Football League team, but suffered a shoulder injury in the second game.

