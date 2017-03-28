Colt Lyerla

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. -- Former Oregon Ducks tight end Colt Lyerla was arrested Monday on charges of heroin possession, forgery and probation violation.

On March 14, Lyerla was sentenced to 18 months of probation after he was convicted of felony possession of heroin.

Lyerla was a highly touted football recruit out of Hillsboro High School. Once considered an NFL prospect, Lyerla left the Ducks in the middle of the 2013 season after he was suspended for violating team rules.

He pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in December 2013 and received a short jail sentence. A DUII charge in 2014 was dismissed.

Lyerla tried to make a comeback on Portland's Arena Football League team, but suffered a shoulder injury in the second game.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

