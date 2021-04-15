Family of St. Helens man gunned down in Portland still searching for answers 4 years later

Larry Van Dolah Jr. was shot and killed near Menlo Park Elementary School in Northeast Portland on April 15, 2017.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Memories of Larry Van Dolah Jr. are what get his mother through each day.

"He'd help out whoever he could help out," June Amick said. "He was loving. He had this big, huge smile."

Amick has not seen that smile since April 15, 2017. That is the day Larry was killed.

"It's just hard," Amick said. "I don't know how to explain it."

Just before 1 p.m. on a sunny afternoon officers, responded to reports of gunfire near Menlo Park Elementary School in Northeast Portland. Those officers found Larry suffering from some gunshot wounds. The father of two, and uncle to even more, died at the scene.

"It didn't make any, any sense," Amick said. "He didn't have no gun. He didn't have anything on him like that. We were all in shock."

A neighborhood surveillance camera captured the suspects walking in the area. A sketch provides a closer look at one of the suspects, but still there have been no arrests.

"I just have a hard time understanding why it hasn't been taken care of or found out or who's the ones who did it, you know," Amick said.

Sadly, Larry is not the first son Amick has lost. In 2015, another son was assaulted and killed in Columbia County. The perpetrator in that crime is behind bars, but Larry's case remains unsolved. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

"I just think people know," Amick said. "There are some people out there who know."

Until those people come forward, Amick and her family are robbed of the closure they deserve.