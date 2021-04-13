New task force formed to confront gun violence in Portland metro area

The Metro Safe Streets Task Force is comprised of a small group of deputized officers in the Portland Metro Area who will investigate shootings after they happen.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Local and federal law enforcement agencies have formed a new task force focused on addressing the rise in gun violence in the Portland Metro Area.

The Metro Safe Streets Task Force is comprised of a small group of deputized officers in the Portland Metro Area who will investigate shootings after they happen. These officers will have no involvement in the enforcement of immigration law nor will they participate in crowd management at protests or rallies.

Local law enforcement agencies will be able to coordinate investigations across federal and state systems and will have access to needed resources like federal forensic testing and analysis, vehicles, police radios and computers. Agencies will also receive funding for overtime costs not currently funded by local agencies.

Cases will be investigated by both local and federal officers and special agents. Once cases progress, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and U.S. Attorney's Office will work together to decide if state or federal charges should be filed.

In 2021, there have been more than 30 homicides, nearly half of which involved a firearm, in Multnomah County. There have been at least 284 non-suicide shootings in Portland since the start of the year.

In a press release, the law agencies said the formation of the Metro Safe Street Task Force doesn't preclude the need for community and law enforcement programs dedicated to stopping gun violence before it happens.

"There is national evidence to show local organizations formed to confront violent crime and build stronger communities have a direct and significant role in reducing crime," the agencies said in a news release. "Of note, research shows that every 10 additional community nonprofits in a city with 100,000 residents leads to a 12% reduction in the homicide rate, a 10% reduction in the violent crime rate, and a 7% reduction in the property crime rate.

"Today's announcement does not seek to preempt or replace any existing or proposed prevention-based gun violence reduction efforts."