Search underway for 'extremely dangerous' man who escaped custody from Oregon State Hospital

The man, in prison for attempted aggravated murder and other serious charges, stole a minivan and eluded police on southbound I-5, Oregon State Police said.

SALEM, Ore. — A man in prison for attempted aggravated murder and other serious charges escaped custody after he was transferred from the Multnomah County Jail to the Oregon State Hospital on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police (OSP) reported Thursday morning.

At around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Christopher Lee Pray stole a Dodge Caravan minivan while in leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs and a restraint that connects all three together, and then eluded law enforcement during a southbound chase on Interstate 5, troopers said. Authorities said they ended the pursuit on I-5 due to safety concerns.

Pray, 39, has not been apprehended and OSP said it does not know where he is. He's considered "extremely dangerous," OSP reported, and should not be approached by anyone who sees him. Pray has ties to the greater Portland metro area, troopers said.

Pray was last seen driving south on I-5 in a white 2016 Dodge Caravan with a yellow Oregon license plate, number E265614, according to state police. He was wearing a white T-shirt, maroon sweatpants and black rubber slippers.

Pray is 6-foot and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has trimmed facial hair (it may look different from the attached photo) and stitches on his upper lip. He has a tattoo that says "PRAY" on his right arm, a tattoo of the letter "S" on his right forearms and a third tattoo that possibly says "supreme" on his neck.

If anyone sees Pray or the vehicle he stole, Oregon State Police says they should call 911.