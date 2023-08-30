Roseland cancels Portland Flogging Molly show due to reported threat of violence

Celtic punk band Flogging Molly was scheduled to play a show at the Roseland Tuesday night as the band makes its way down the west coast leg of a tour.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Celtic punk band Flogging Molly was scheduled to play a show at the Roseland Theatre in Portland Tuesday night, but had to cancel after the venue received reports of a threat of violence.

The venue posted a message on social media Tuesday night apologizing for the inconvenience and stating that ticket refunds would be automatically issued through an online system. The post included a statement from the band saying it was prioritizing the safety of fans, staff and the bandmates, and urging concertgoers to leave the venue or stay home.

The band's statement said there had been a "credible threat of violence" related to the concert, and Portland police confirmed that the venue called police and officers responded to the scene. However, police said the incident was prompted by a woman who called the venue saying she saw threats of a shooting on social media, but police investigators were unable to find any such reference when they checked social media later. There was no caller ID to follow up on, police said.

The band said it would be "coming back to Portland to play for you as soon as we can." Flogging Molly is currently making its way down the west coast on a national tour; the band is scheduled to play in Eugene Wednesday night, followed by several shows in California.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here