Neighbors in low-income housing thrilled to have AC ahead of heat wave: 'I was so ill'

After two summers of record-breaking heat, neighbors in one Northwest Portland apartment complex are grateful for an influx of air conditioning units.

PORTLAND, Oregon — At the Northwest Tower apartments in Northwest Portland, neighbors spent Saturday bracing for forecasted triple digit heat.

“I'm on the side that's facing all the sun,” said resident Patrick Sauter. “So I’m getting a lot of sun."

Many remember the summer of 2021 when the city suffered under a catastrophic heat dome. Temperatures topped 115 degrees and Multnomah County officials blamed the heat for 72 deaths. A whopping 94% of those victims died in their own homes, including one who lived at the Northwest Tower.

“I remember I didn't have air conditioning and it got almost over 106 in my apartment,” said Alan Gibson, who has lived at the apartment complex for 20 years.

“It's hard to get away from the heat when it builds up in the apartments unless you've got some kind of relief,” added neighbor Della Collins. “And box fans just don't cut it.”

We first met Collins in July of 2021 during another wave of hundred-plus degree heat. She wasn't doing well.

“I remember having the ice pack on my chest and one on my head, the whole nine yards,” recalled Collins. “I was so ill. Dizzy, throwing up, heat exhaustion.”

Fortunately that week, Collins got an air conditioning unit along with several of her neighbors. They tell us since then, Home Forward which manages the low-income housing complex — has worked diligently to make sure residents who need an air conditioning unit get one. Collins said it's made a huge difference.

“Oh my goodness yes! From 70 to 90? Incredible difference,” said Collins. “I'm not sick. I'm not dizzy. I'm not throwing up.”

Now on the verge of another hundred-plus-degree heat wave, Sauter is making sure his neighbors are ready.

“Ask them if they have an air conditioner and if they didn't, I would let them know to tell the office and that they can help them get one,” he said.

“Plus, we have a community room with air conditioning,” added Gibson.

Even with air conditioning, Collins said she’ll still rely her old standbys to help her withstand the heat.

“Ice packs,” said Collins. “And ice water.”