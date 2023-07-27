Habitat for Humanity constructing condominiums for low-income Seattle residents

Townhomes, duplexes, cottages and vertical condominium buildings are a part of the organization's new efforts to provide access to stable housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Habitat for Humanity of Seattle-King & Kittitas Counties is going vertical for the second time this year and has more creative construction efforts on the way.

CEO Brett D’Antonion says people are often surprised to learn that Habitat For Humanity works on building other than single-family homes.

“We’ve had to grow up with our model as changes have happened to the housing climate in Seattle,” D'Antonion said.

Townhomes, duplexes, cottages and vertical condominium buildings are a part of the organization's new efforts to provide access to stable housing. Habitat has served more than 500 new, low-income homeowners with financing and a fixed cost to ensure permanent affordability.

A team broke ground on the new Olympic Ridge project on Capitol Hill Thursday. The 17-unit condo complex is the second vertical build after Capitol View, which was completed in April and is now home to 13 hard-working individuals. Amber Cortez is a new homeowner at Capitol View and says her neighbors are the bus drivers, teachers and entertainers that help the city thrive.

She says watching so many friends in the artistic community leave town due to affordability is a concerning trend and she hopes to be an example of the turning of the tides.

“We have a social worker, a podcaster, a person who is a nurse," Cortez said. "All of us now are able to stay here.”

She says many people she’s spoken to don’t realize Habitat For Humanity has expanded to offer services like affordable homeownership.



“They’ve got another bigger place they’re building in south Seattle and people really need to get online and see if they qualify because even I was surprised,” Cortez said.