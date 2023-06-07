Salmonberry Trail to connect Portland area hikers, bikers to the coast: 'An adventure'

By 2025, an old Northwest Oregon railroad line will transform into the 82-mile-long Salmonberry Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Washington County to check in on a new trail in the works to connect Banks and the coast.

A railroad isn’t typically the best place to take a walk. But an old retired stretch off Highway 26 near Buxton, Oregon is getting new life.

“Farmlands into dense forests, and then opening up onto the Oregon coast. It's just going to be a magical place for folks to experience, and an adventure,” said Caroline Fitchett, the executive director of the Salmonberry Trail Foundation.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici was among a group of partner agencies that recently took a walking tour of the future trail.

“Learning more about it and the amazing opportunities for people to get out in our beautiful northwest Oregon, but also economic opportunities,” said Bonamici. “We were talking about farms along the way, that they have farm stands and teach people about growing food and where our food comes from.”

The old railroad snakes from Washington County to Tillamook County. The plan is for the 82-mile Salmonberry Trail to take its place in 2025. Before that can happen, two things are needed — funding and volunteers.

Volunteer work groups have cleared much of the blackberries from the trail. Eventually, the rails and ties will be removed and salvaged, which will help with some of the cost.

Banks Mayor Stephanie Jones is looking forward to the increased access to smaller communities.

“We're really excited about having this whole network of trails because as the bicyclists do come through town, we would love to have something that's off of the main highway trying to get people to not just come to the trail but to also come to Banks!”

Once completed, there will be several access points to the trail, where people can walk, hike, bike, and ride horseback. Bonamici touts the advantages of a trail like this go beyond the physical benefits.

“It's wonderful to get outside it's good for your physical health and your mental health and we have a lot to offer here in Oregon,” she said.

“For me getting outside is about fun,” added Fitchett. “It's really about lifting your spirits so whatever you do, put on your shoes and just go outside into nature.”

For more information about the status of the project or how to get involved, visit salmonberrytrail.org.

__