PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s easy to take where you live for granted. A recent transplant from New York City to Portland is trying to make sure people in his new town don't do that.

“Coming in with fresh eyes, I want to learn everything from the street names to the buildings and the weird fountains,” said digital designer, Dan Toth.

Those fountains Toth referred to are the Benson Bubblers, one of many inspirations behind his month-long project called Portland Animated. Toth created 31 animated loops of what's charming, quirky and iconic about Portland. He posted one each day in January to his Instagram page.



“I really love Portland and animating it,” said Toth.



From the bike hazard sign and the naked bike ride, to the things Portlanders might be sensitive about like fear of a major earthquake, Toth has an animation for all of it. He also hand modeled 12 bridges that span the Willamette River for an especially intricate animation that took about 30 hours to perfect. Through his research, Toth said he’s learned a lot about Portland.



“Surprising statistics about strip clubs in the area, to how this city got its name from a coin flip,” he said.



Toth also hopes his Portland Animated project showcases his creativity and skills to prospective employers. He left his marketing job in New York City to support his wife's new job in Portland.



“This is a small personal project to keep myself busy during this down time,” said Toth, “and give inspiration to learn more… or discover a little piece of Portland they didn't know existed.”

