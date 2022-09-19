Vancouver couple's home burglarized and father's ashes stolen

A Vancouver couple wants the communities' help after their home was burglarized and their father's ashes were stolen.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver couple is calling on the community for help after their home was burglarized. Traci and Aaron Jamison said someone broke into their home last week and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools, plus something irreplaceable, Aaron's late father's ashes.

"Somebody came into the house, they went through the back gate, pushed through the door and burglarized us," Traci said. "Took eight thousand dollars in tools, the works part, my husband's dad's ashes."

The couple said the burglary happened in the middle of the day while they were working. The ashes were in a small clear vile that was sitting on a desk. The couple said they did not realize the ashes were gone until a few days after the burglary.

"It's all I really had left of him," Aaron said. "We were really close, it's something that's obviously not replaceable."

The couple things the criminal went through their entire home and left through the front door. The home's security camera subscription ended so it had not been recording. Aaron said the criminal even put something sticky over the camera lens.

"Find some way to return it," Aaron said. "At this point I don't care, bring it back and put in the mailbox."