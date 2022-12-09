Police, fire investigators respond to arson call at Vancouver mayor's home

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle was at a city council meeting at the time of the incident.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police and firefighters responded to the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday night after someone allegedly tried to set a fire near her family's garage, according to police.

According to a brief statement from the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report of an "arson in progress" at the home in the 3500 block of F Street.

Police said that the homeowner — confirmed to be McEnerny-Ogle's husband, Terry Ogle — told officers that he confronted someone who was setting a fire near the house's garage, and the suspect ran away. Ogle was able to extinguish the fire.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area and used a K-9 in an attempt to find the suspect, but the person was not located.

Vancouver police arson investigators and the city Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating the case.

McEnerny-Ogle was attending a city council meeting at the time of the reported arson and there has been no indication that there was a threat to her safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.