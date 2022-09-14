Police arrest man accused of arson at Vancouver mayor's home

Vancouver police responded to a burglary at a business on Wednesday and determined the suspect, Aiden Michael Murray, was connected to the arson investigation.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a man accused of setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday. He's connected to a separate burglary at a business, the Vancouver Police Department said.

Officers responded to a burglary at a business near Harney Street and Jefferson Street just after midnight on Wednesday. A man was reportedly seen on security camera burglarizing the business. Police found the man inside the business and arrested him.

Vancouver police determined that the suspect, identified as Aiden Michael Murray, was also connected to the arson investigation, but did not explain how officers came to that conclusion.

Murray was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree, theft in the third degree, malicious mischief in the second degree and arson in the first degree.

On Monday night, police responded to a report of arson at a home on F Street, which was confirmed to be the home of McEnerny-Ogle. Police said McEnerny-Ogle's husband, Terry Ogle, told officers that he confronted someone who was setting a fire near the garage. The suspect ran away and Ogle extinguished the fire.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area, but did not initially find the suspect, who was later identified as Murray.

McEnerny-Ogle was at a city council meeting at the time of the reported arson. KGW spoke with McEnerny-Ogle on Tuesday, who said her home was burglarized the day before the arson.

"We've been victims of crime before, this has just escalated up," she said. "It might be something political, it might not be."