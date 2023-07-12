60 performers and 48 hours later, Portland Drag-A-Thon claims Guinness World Record

600 songs played during the Drag-A-Thon at Darcelle's in Old Town as 60 performers hit the stage for 48 hours straight.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's official. Portland now holds the Guinness World Record title for longest drag artist stage show.

Darcelle's, the iconic drag cabaret in Old Town, hosted a two-day Drag-A-Thon, and on Wednesday they official claimed the record.

"Today in Portland, Oregon, USA, you had a time of 48 hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds, and you have the new Guinness World Record title," said the announcer who certified the record on Wednesday afternoon, as confetti rained over a screaming crowd of fans.

The last world record was 36 hours, 36 minutes and 40 seconds.

“We have blown it out of the water," said Emma Mcilroy, Wildfang CEO and Drag-A-Thon producer.

Organizers say 600 songs played during the Drag-A-Thon as 60 performers hit the stage alongside 60 emcees since it started on Monday afternoon. It ended on Wednesday just before 5 a.m.

“There are so many fantastic queens, local and from around the nation that came together just for this event," said performer Bolivia Carmichaels.

Mcilroy said Portland is the only city that could have set this record.

“I swear the only city that could have pulled this off is Portland. The only place that people are going to come out at 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to watch a drag show is Portland," Mcilroy said.

While these performers have drawn a crowd, selling over 2,500 tickets, they say the event has a deeper message.

Mcilroy said they planned the event to pushback on legislation that bans drag events across the nation.

“This is the time for us all to stand together, let the world know that in America, we are free to be exactly who we are," Carmichaels said.

Wildfang and Darcelle's also raised over $250,000 dollars for the Trevor Project, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.