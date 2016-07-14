LGBTQ+ pride festivals and other events happening around Portland

It's pride week in Portland! You can expect all kinds of events, from a queer disco ride to fundraiser parties, all leading up to the annual Waterfront Festival.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pride Month may be over, but pride week is officially here. This week Portlanders can expect an array of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. From a queer disco ride to fundraiser parties, all leading up to the annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival.

Drag+A+Thon

When: Now-July 12

Where: Darcelle XV, 208 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Portland , Ore.

What's going on: Drag-a-thon is an official Guinness World Records attempt for the longest drag artist stage show. The event is being put on in partnership with Portland fashion boutique Wildfang. It started July 10 and is slated to run through July 12.

Drag the House Up!

When: July 12

Where: The Get Down, 615 Southeast Alder Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland: Neighbors Welcome, a nonprofit, is hosting a pride party/fundraiser that celebrates queer housing abundance, featuring local drag performers and Portland-area nonprofits. The event is a fundraiser for Black & Beyond the Binary's Housing Safety Fund. To learn more, click here.

Gaylabration: Into the Future

When: July 14

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: This Portland pride event is an annual dance party celebrating the diversity of love in the community. It is also a huge fundraiser that raises funds to support the LGBTQ+ community's health, safety, education and more. For more information and tickets, click here.

Portland Pride Waterfront Festival

When: July 15-16

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 Southwest Naito Parkway, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade is the "largest donation-based LGBTQ+ pride events on the west coast." It will feature three stages, food vendors and community organizations benefiting the LGBTQ+ community. A $10 donation is asked at the gate entrance, but not required. For frequently asked questions and a festival map, click here.

Ankeny Alley Festival

When: July 15-16

Where: Southwest Ankeny Street, between Southwest 2nd and 3rd Avenue in downtown Portland

What's going on: As part of its festival series, Ankeny Alley is showing its pride partnership with Pride Northwest, with its first pride street party. The event is family-friendly and will feature music, live entertainment, food, art, and more. The event will also highlight the Saturday Pride Pet Parade. The event runs from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Queer Disco Ride

When: July 16

Where: Oregon Park, Northeast Oregon Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: PDX Unity Ride is putting together a sparkly disco bike ride this Sunday, part of Pedalpalooza Bike Summer 2023. The route is a 10 mile long loop that will include dance breaks at Laurelhurst Park and at the Tillikum Crossing. Sparkly disco-themed outfits are encourage! For more information, click here.

For more LGBTQ+ pride events this month, visit Pride Portland.

Other events happening

Mississippi Street Fair

When: July 15

Where: North Mississippi Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Mississippi Street Fair is back! The fair will feature four stages of music and over 100 local vendors, including Mississippi Avenue businesses. Activities will be held all day between North Fremont and Skidmore Street. For more information, click here.

Cathedral Park Jazz Festival