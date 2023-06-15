Celebrating Black cowboy traditions in Portland: Juneteenth Rodeo

Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo creator Ivan McClellan sat down with KGW to talk about the inspiration that led to creating the all-Black rodeo experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is home to some amazing and historic rodeos, such as the Pendleton Round Up, Saint Paul and the Molalla Buckeroo. But this weekend, Portland is wading into new territory — hosting the city's first-ever Black rodeo, the "Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo."

Cowboy and cowgirl traditions are quintessential in carrying on a long legacy that helped settle the American West. Black cowboys and cowgirls are also part of the venerable tradition — even though most people don't know they exist.

But a Portland man is bringing back Black rodeo history to life, right here in the Rose City. The photographer and creator behind the Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo is Ivan McClellan.

McClellan spoke to KGW about the inspiration that led to creating the all-Black rodeo experience.

The origin of Black cowboys began during slavery. By the 1800s, historians estimated one in four cowboys were Black, according to McClellan.

"A lot of Black enslaved people worked as cowboys, did cattle drives across the West, maintained herds in Texas and Oklahoma. And then once that all ended, they became rodeo performers, a lot of them, 'cuz they had these wonderful skill sets that they could use for entertainment," said McClellan.

McClellan said that, traditionally, a lot of Black folks couldn't compete in mainstream white rodeos. And so they started their own thing. Segregation forced Black cowboys to start their own rodeos.

"I've had some people say like, 'Why there gotta be Black rodeos and white rodeos? Why can't there just be rodeos?,'" said McClellan.

McClellan grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and later moved to Portland in 2011, where he met his wife. He'd take her on dates at the Portland Art Museum, where they would admire the talent and featured masterpieces.

"We would go on dates here and just walk around and look at, look at some of the best artwork in the world, some of the best photography in the world," he recalled.

It would be several years later that his work would be featured at the very same museum. McClellan's work was featured in the "Aux Mute Gallery," run by a Black-owned radio station in Portland at the museum called The Numberz.

"I had three pieces in there. And it was just such a honor and such a surreal moment for me and my growth as an artist to be in a place, in a building that I love so much. With pieces that really move me, among other artists I admire," said McClellan.

McClellan has been shooting Black cowboy culture for about eight years; building relationships with many cowboys he's encountered, with a growing fan base around his work. He took that photography and decided to make an experiential art piece, which led him to bring Black rodeos to Portland.

"When I first started doing this (I'd ask) 'How did you get into this?' And people would just stare at me blank. Like, what do you mean? And I was like, 'How did, how'd you get into riding bulls?' And they were like, 'It's not something you get into, it's something you're born into,'" said McClellan.

The Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo was named by McClellan in reference to the "Eight Seconds" rule in rodeo culture. The rule refers to how long you have to ride a bull or bronco to receive a qualifying score.

"I named it that because that rule is in place for the safety of the animals," said McClellan.

McClellan wants African Americans to know that "Cowboy Culture" is their culture, too.

"I acknowledge, 'Hey, you might have some questions. I might seem different or, or out of place for you, but let's talk for a little bit — and get to know each other — and you'll realize that I belong here just as much as everybody else,'" he said.

Black cowboys and cowgirls come from all over the country to compete. The rodeo celebrates community and culture — both Western and African American.

"I saw cowboys in basketball shorts and Jordan's. I saw cowgirls with long braids flowing behind them as they barrel raced ... and acrylic nails. You might see somebody wearing a cowboy hat with a durag underneath it," said McClellan.

One of the most famous Black cowboys went by the name of Bill Pickett. He was born in Texas in 1870. Pickett is credited for inventing steer wrestling, which remains popular at rodeos today.

Typically Black rodeos have $10,000 in prize money for over 10 events. Saint Paul prizes run in the hundreds of thousands. Pendleton Round Up prizes are in the millions. 8 Seconds is already one of the biggest money Black rodeos in its first year, offering $60,000 in prize money.

The event starts at 3 p.m. this Saturday, with mechanical bull rides and a cowboy teaching roping lessons, in addition to other events. There be a variety of food and drink vendors from the Rose City — you can even buy cowboy boots or hats.

The rodeo will feature events such as:

Barrel Racing, 40 to 50 mph on a quarter horse

Bareback Bronco Riding

Bulldogging (Steer Wrestling)

Bull Riding

Mutton Busting (Kids ride sheep, for a $500 prize)

McClellan's work will be featured in the Portland Art Museum's fall show, featuring 62 Black artists of Oregon. Most of his work will feature photos of multiple generations of cowboys.