Here are the Juneteenth events happening in the Portland area

June 19, known as Juneteenth, commemorates the day hundreds of thousands of slaves learned of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This year there are a plethora of opportunities around the Portland metro area to celebrate and reflect on Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The name stems from combining the words, nineteenth and June together.

Here are some events that are committed to honoring and celebrating the significance behind the holiday. Juneteenth is federally recognized as a holiday in specific states. Currently, 28 states honor and recognize the holiday including Oregon. Oregon first observed the holiday in 2001, and recognized Juneteenth as a permanent holiday in 2022.

When: June 17, Doors open at 3 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.

What's going on: The event will be the first known event of its kind in Portland. Get ready to saddle up and enjoy live musical acts, thrilling rodeo action, gut-busting comedy, local vendors, food and animals. Watch top-notch athletes from across the country showcase their skills and athleticism through events like bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase for parking and admission with the option of general or VIP.

When: June 17 - 18

What's going on: Oregon's Juneteenth Celebration was founded by community leader Clara Peoples. In 1945 she introduced the tradition from Muskogee, Oklahoma to her co-workers after learning of the culture shock that the Juneteenth holiday was unfamiliar in this part of the country. The event lasts all weekend and features family-friendly activities such as a parade, festival, performances, food and vendors.

2023 Juneteenth Oregon Parade & Festival 6/17/23 & 6/18/23 #juneteenth #juneteenthor #pdx #cupid #summervibes #freedom #FreedomDay #June #vendors #food #raffle #history #blackexcellence #blacklivesmatter Posted by Juneteenth Oregon on Friday, May 19, 2023

When: June 16, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

What's going on: The event is free for all ages, featuring local BIPOC-owned business booths, food vendors, nonprofits, live DJs, and performances from local artists. There will also be a 21+ bar, and activities for kids, as well as inflatables, a photo booth, the Red Bull truck, and more.

When: June 16 -17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's going on: Don't Shoot PDX is holding a Juneteenth Art & Activism Workshop for Youth at Pacific Northwest College of Art. This will be a two-day workshop series on art, activism, printmaking and zine-making in partnership with the Pacific Northwest College of Art. Attendees will learn about the history of Juneteenth and civil rights leaders, past and present. Youth of all ages are welcome to attend. Children under six years old will need to be accompanied by a parent. This event is free and registration is available as space is limited.

When: June 18, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What's going on: This will be the first Juneteenth event that will be put on by the brand Cold Thing About It. Under the Cold Thing About It umbrella, the brand hosts events, has a podcast, and specializes in selling merchandise, coffee and flavored lemonade. Join them for a chill day filled with good vibes, great music from DJ Maddchill and meet new people celebrating Juneteenth. This event is 21 and over only.

When: June 17, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What's going on: The Oregon City Public Library will be commemorating and celebrating the Juneteenth holiday hosting their outdoor celebration filled with music, poetry and learning. The keynote speaker is Oregon Sen. Aaron Woods. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.

When: June 19, 4 p.m.

What's going on: A celebration of freedom, empowerment and community put on by the Anti-Displacement Coalition. There will be food and talented artists including comedian, Mx. Dahlia Belle, DJ NO. Bi. Es, and Portland's very own Swiggle Mandela. A panel will also be speaking on the impact of gentrification and the displacement of Black communities in Portland. The panel features a mix of community organizers, leaders, entrepreneurs and a professor. The event is free to all, but donations are appreciated.

📣Join us for an impactful Juneteenth Jubilee event, where we celebrate freedom, empowerment, and community! ✊We are... Posted by Anti-Displacement PDX on Monday, June 5, 2023

When: June 17, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What's going on: The event is free for all ages, and it's being put on by Odyssey World International Educational Services and community sponsors. There will be live music, traditional games and food.

When: June 18, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.