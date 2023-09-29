Domestic violence: How to identify it and access resources for those who need help

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to mourn people lost to domestic violence and make changes to try to end the crisis.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to mourn people lost to domestic violence and come together to make changes aimed at ending the crisis.

Several high-profile cases of domestic violence over the past few years have ended in tragedy in the Pacific Northwest: a mother and daughter found dead in Washougal, with the mother's former boyfriend charged with their murders; a woman strangled to death after their partner was bailed out of jail in Portland; a mother shot and killed in the parking lot of her kids' school; and a family of five killed in a murder-suicide.

But there are many other cases that never make the headlines.

Nearly 40% of women and 36% of men face physical abuse, rape, stalking from intimate partner

21 people killed in Oregon by a domestic partner in 2021, three children killed

Black women experience domestic violence 35% more than white women

30-50% of transgender people experience domestic violence

On this week's Straight Talk, KGW's Ashley Korslien welcomes the following guests to discuss this week's topic: how to identify domestic violence and access the resources available for those who need help.

Kellee Harris, a mother and domestic violence advocate whose daughter Kelsey died by suicide after she survived a domestic violence incident where she was strangled. Harris successfully fought for new legislation to provide resources for crime victims in Oregon.

Savannah Powell, a forensic nurse examiner and researcher for Providence Medical Forensic Services. She cares for survivors of violence at Providence hospitals and is a nationally certified sexual assault nurse examiner.

Elizabeth McKeever, the education programs manager at Rafael House of Portland. She has worked in domestic violence advocacy for a decade. Rafael House offers immediate shelter services and a wide range of other supportive services for domestic violence survivors in Oregon.

What is domestic violence?

PHYSICAL VIOLENCE

Pushing, shoving

Slapping, kicking, punching

Strangulation

Misuse of objects to strike the victim

Striking objects (the wall, etc.)

Rape and sexual abuse

EMOTIONAL VIOLENCE

Insults, mocking, criticism

Ignoring the victim's feelings

Withholding affection as a form of punishment

Blaming the victim for all problems

Yelling at the victim

Humiliating the victim in front of others

Threatening to take the children away from the victim

Threatening physical violence

Threatening suicide to punish the victim

SOCIAL ABUSE

Insisting that the couple spend all their time together

Discouraging or forbidding the victim from seeing friends or family

Monitoring the victim's mail or phone calls

Restricting access to the car or car keys

Telling others the victim is crazy

FINANCIAL ABUSE

Making all financial decisions for the household

Keeping financial secrets

Monitoring the victim's spending

Controlling the victim's access to cash

Refusing to let the victim work

Forcing the victim to turn over income

If you need help now

RESOURCES

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788 Love is Respect Hotline (for youth): 866-331-9474 or text LOVEIS to 22522

866-331-9474 or text LOVEIS to 22522 Call to Safety (local 24/7 crisis line): 503-235-5333

503-235-5333 UNICA (local 24/7 Spanish language crisis line): 503-232-4448

503-232-4448 The Gateway Center (range of domestic violence services in Multnomah County): 503-988-6400

For anyone who wants to connect personally, who needs to talk or get personal help navigating the system, email LessonsFromKelsey@gmail.com.