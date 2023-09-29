x
Straight Talk

Domestic violence: How to identify it and access resources for those who need help

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to mourn people lost to domestic violence and make changes to try to end the crisis.

PORTLAND, Ore. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to mourn people lost to domestic violence and come together to make changes aimed at ending the crisis.

Several high-profile cases of domestic violence over the past few years have ended in tragedy in the Pacific Northwest: a mother and daughter found dead in Washougal, with the mother's former boyfriend charged with their murders; a woman strangled to death after their partner was bailed out of jail in Portland; a mother shot and killed in the parking lot of her kids' school; and a family of five killed in a murder-suicide.

But there are many other cases that never make the headlines.

  • Nearly 40% of women and 36% of men face physical abuse, rape, stalking from intimate partner
  • 21 people killed in Oregon by a domestic partner in 2021, three children killed
  • Black women experience domestic violence 35% more than white women
  • 30-50% of transgender people experience domestic violence

On this week's Straight Talk, KGW's Ashley Korslien welcomes the following guests to discuss this week's topic: how to identify domestic violence and access the resources available for those who need help.

Kellee Harris, a mother and domestic violence advocate whose daughter Kelsey died by suicide after she survived a domestic violence incident where she was strangled. Harris successfully fought for new legislation to provide resources for crime victims in Oregon.

Savannah Powell, a forensic nurse examiner and researcher for Providence Medical Forensic Services. She cares for survivors of violence at Providence hospitals and is a nationally certified sexual assault nurse examiner.

Elizabeth McKeever, the education programs manager at Rafael House of Portland. She has worked in domestic violence advocacy for a decade. Rafael House offers immediate shelter services and a wide range of other supportive services for domestic violence survivors in Oregon.

What is domestic violence?

PHYSICAL VIOLENCE

  • Pushing, shoving
  • Slapping, kicking, punching
  • Strangulation
  • Misuse of objects to strike the victim
  • Striking objects (the wall, etc.)
  • Rape and sexual abuse

EMOTIONAL VIOLENCE

  • Insults, mocking, criticism
  • Ignoring the victim's feelings
  • Withholding affection as a form of punishment
  • Blaming the victim for all problems
  • Yelling at the victim
  • Humiliating the victim in front of others
  • Threatening to take the children away from the victim
  • Threatening physical violence
  • Threatening suicide to punish the victim

SOCIAL ABUSE

  • Insisting that the couple spend all their time together
  • Discouraging or forbidding the victim from seeing friends or family
  • Monitoring the victim's mail or phone calls
  • Restricting access to the car or car keys
  • Telling others the victim is crazy

FINANCIAL ABUSE

  • Making all financial decisions for the household
  • Keeping financial secrets
  • Monitoring the victim's spending
  • Controlling the victim's access to cash
  • Refusing to let the victim work
  • Forcing the victim to turn over income

If you need help now

RESOURCES

  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788
  • Love is Respect Hotline (for youth): 866-331-9474 or text LOVEIS to 22522
  • Call to Safety (local 24/7 crisis line): 503-235-5333
  • UNICA (local 24/7 Spanish language crisis line): 503-232-4448
  • The Gateway Center (range of domestic violence services in Multnomah County): 503-988-6400

For anyone who wants to connect personally, who needs to talk or get personal help navigating the system, email LessonsFromKelsey@gmail.com.

Straight Talk airs Friday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 6:30pm. Straight Talk is also available as a podcast.

