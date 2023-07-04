Push for more funding for services that support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault in Washington

Non-profits that serve sexual assault and domestic violence survivors said if funding is not approved for them in the state budget, the impacts will be detrimental.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state of Washington relies on federal funding, in addition to some state funding, to support organizations that help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

But this upcoming year, federal funding that supports survivors is much lower than in previous years. That is why non-profits have been pushing for months for state lawmakers to add funding for these services to the state budget set to be approved by April 23.

Non-profits who have pushed for the funding said if more money is not set aside for the organizations that support these survivors, the impacts could be detrimental.

There was originally no additional funding for services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault included in Governor Jay Inslee’s budget this year. This comes as federal funding is down by $25 million. But, due to efforts by these organizations to work with lawmakers, funding has now been added to proposed state budgets, but they are not yet approved.



For the state budget for the next two years, the groups have asked for $65 million in funding per year and if the proposed budgets are approved, they would be close to their goal. According to the Public Policy Director for the Washington Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the proposed Senate Budget currently lists $30 million for these services, which would be ongoing funding. The proposed House Budget lists $24 million for these services. Of that money, $20 million would be one-time funding, and $4 million would be ongoing funding.

The Washington Coalition Against Domestic Violence said the prosed Senate funding would be the first increase in ongoing funding after over a decade of flat funding for these services for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors

Without the state stepping in this year, the coalition said domestic violence survivor services in Washington face a 25-30% funding cut. This is because the organizations who provide these services are already struggling to keep up, which the coalition said is due to inadequate funding and resources.

“Most of our programs have waitlists that are beyond a reasonable amount,” said Emily Stone, the Public Policy Director for the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “And it's, you know, nothing in their control or power. But it's so disheartening for survivors to walk into a place seeking that refuge and support and not be able to have that.”



The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center said they have seen a more than 20% increase in clients since 2017. In 2022, the center said 4,993 individuals and their families accessed direct services at the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center.

But as the center serves an increasing number of sexual assault survivors, their funding has not been increasing.

Mary Ellen Stone, the CEO of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center, said state funding has remained static while federal funding has been going down. She said the state has relied on federal funding for too long and that state lawmakers need to make a commitment to fund these necessary services consistently.



"We've been talking to colleagues across the state who are looking at, you know, seeing 38%, 40% cuts in their funding, which definitely translates into hundreds of victims, most often children and teens who are not going to get services,” Stone said.