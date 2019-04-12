VANCOUVER, Wash. — A domestic violence advocate is arguing the justice system failed Tiffany Ojeda Hill, who was allegedly killed by her spouse.

"This case has gotten to me since the day you guys (KGW) reported on it," said Michelle Bart of the National Women's Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation.

Tiffany was gunned down in the parking lot of a Clark County school on Nov. 26. Authorities say her estranged husband, Keland Hill, pulled the trigger, killing her and injuring her mother. Keland then turned the gun on himself.

"What gets to me is that an individual who has anger issues and is violent enough to have a protective order on them is able to even come one foot away from the victim and her children," said Bart.

Tiffany Ojeda Hill

Tabitha Ojeda

Bart points to what happened in the weeks leading up to the deadly shooting. A timeline of incidents was released by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

September 11, 2019 - Tiffany reported that Keland pushed her into a wall and tried to prevent her from calling 911. Keland was arrested.

September 12, 2019 - Keland was released from jail on bail. He was told not to contact Tiffany.

September 14, 2019 - Keland was accused of contacting Tiffany. That is in violation of a no-contact order.

September 19, 2019 - Keland was accused of contacting Tiffany again.

October 6, 2019 - Keland tried to buy a rifle from a Wal-Mart in Multnomah County. A background check indicated Keland was involved in a domestic violence case and he was denied.

October 10, 2019 - Keland was accused of contacting Tiffany.

November 7, 2019 - Keland is again accused of contacting Tiffany. Detectives found a GPS tracker on Tiffany's car. Keland was arrested.

November 8, 2019 - Investigators completed a danger assessment with Tiffany. She is placed in the extreme risk category.

November 13, 2019 - Prosecutors asked a judge to raise Keland's bail from $75,000 to $2,000,000. They believe Tiffany's at risk of being killed. A judge sets Keland's bail at $250,000.

Why the judge refused to listen to prosecutors is eating away at Bart.

"I want to know why it is the judges in Clark County aren't taking the recommendations set for by investigators, witnesses, victims and the prosecutors trying to protect the victims," asked Bart.

Keland bailed out of jail on Nov. 21. He is accused of killing Tiffany and injuring her mom on Nov. 26.

"You've got three children who will be traumatized the rest of their life," said Bart. "Then you've got Tiffany's mother who was shot and will be traumatized."

Tiffany's family and friends pledge to improve the justice system, they say, ultimately failed her.

