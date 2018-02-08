PORTLAND, Ore. — "Shrill," a new Hulu original series starring "Saturday Night Live" veteran Aidy Bryant, will be filming in the Portland area and is looking for paid extras and stand-ins.

The six-episode series, based on the best-selling 2016 memoir by Lindy West, is about a "young woman who wants to change her life, not her body." The show's producers include SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

The show's creators said they want to create a realistic Portland setting for the series and are looking for "people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and abilities" to work as extras.

Paid extras and stand-ins will be needed now through September.

If you're interested, click here to fill out a form and upload a photo of yourself, or email a photo with your phone and email information to shrillextras@gmail.com.

