8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Sept. 1-3

This week you can check out the return of the Timberline Daydream concert, the Oregon State Fair, Maluma at the Moda Center and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer season is quickly winding down and the days are getting shorter, but we still have roughly 22 days left until fall. This weekend is Labor Day weekend and there is plenty to do around the Portland metro area. You've got the Oregon State Fair, the Portland Classic, a jazz festival and more to look forward to. Here is our list of 8 things to do.

Oregon State Fair 2023

When: Now-Sept. 4

Where: Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center, 2330 17th Street Northeast, Salem, Ore.

What's going on: Soak up the fun at the 157th annual Oregon State Fair this weekend. Fair goers can expect Oregon crops and livestock as well as arts and food. Carnival rides and games will also be present to keep the fun going. You can also catch concerts held at the L.B. Day Amphitheatre. This weekend Elle King and Chris Janson are set to take the stage.

Portland Classic

When: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Where: Columbia Edgewater Country Club, 2220 Northeast Marine Drive, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Golf lovers, this one's for you! The 52nd Portland Classic returns to the Rose City, hosting players from all over the world as they enter the final stretch of the Race to the CME Globe. This is the longest running non-major tournament of the LPGA tour.

Montavilla Jazz Festival

When: Sept. 1-3

Where: Various locations

What's going on: Montavilla Jazz's 10th annual festival is happening this weekend. The festival aims to support and strengthen local music culture by showcasing the best of Portland jazz. This year concerts will be held across the city in popular theatres, including the Alberta Rose Theatre. Some of the artists that you can expect include Alan Jones, Darrell Grant and Mary-Sue Tobin, just to name a few.

Kickstand: Comedy In The Park

When: Sept. 1

Where: Laurelhurst Park, Southeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard & Stark Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Grab your blankets and some snacks and catch the last "Comedy In The Park" show of this summer. Every Friday for the past two months, the nonprofit Kickstand has hosted a free stand-up show at Laurelhurst Park. This Friday is the last show as we get ready to say goodbye to the summer season.

Maluma

When: Sept. 2

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Columbian reggaetón singer Maluma is bringing his "Don Juan World Tour" to the Rose City this Saturday. The tour is named after his latest album. Portland is the second show of 30 in the North American leg of the tour. The "Felices Los 4" singer is "excited to return to arenas around the U.S.," according to a press statement.

Janelle Monáe

When: Sept. 2

Where: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, 17200 Northeast Delfel Road, Ridgefield, Wash.

What's going on: Award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monáe returns to the stage for her latest album "The Age of Pleasure." She kicked off her "The Age of Pleasure North American Tour" this past weekend in Seattle and is working her way down to Clark County this weekend. Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance, according to Live Nation.

Dahlia Festival

When: Now-Sept. 30

Where: Swan Island Dahlias, 995 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Canby, Ore.

What's going on: Ever dreamt of walking on a rainbow? Here's your chance. The annual Dahlia Festival is underway in Canby with almost 40 acres of stunning dahlias featuring over 370 dahlia verities. The festival also features picnic tables, food carts, live music on the weekend, classes and more. Admission and parking is free.

Timberline Daydream