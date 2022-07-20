8 things to do this weekend in Portland | July 21-23

Looking for things to do? This weekend brings Flick on the Bricks, as well as the Tiger Tiger Festival, a Taylor Swift inspired dance party and much more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's mid-July and there's plenty of events in and around Portland this weekend to keep you occupied. From catching a film during Flicks on the Bricks in downtown to the Tiger Tiger Festival, here is our list of 8 things to do this weekend.

Portland Mercury's Nacho Week

When: Now-July 23

Where: Citywide

What's going on: Portland Mercury is back at it again with their Nacho Week celebration this summer. For an entire week, various restaurants will be serving up their delicious nacho dish for only $8. Participating locations include Ecliptic Brewing, GrindWitTryz, Migration Brewing and more. For the complete list, click here.

Flicks on the Bricks

When: July 21-23

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 Southwest 6th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland's free outdoor movie series returns this summer with an array of classic films. Movies will be shown on a large LED screen throughout each day. Comfortable theater-style seating will be available on-site, but viewers are welcome to bring their own form of comfortable seating. Friday's schedule includes the film Bend It Like Beckham following a World Cup watch party in collaboration with The Sports Bra and Portland Community Football Club. For the full schedule, click here.

Barbie Rave

When: July 21

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Calling all Barbie's and Ken's! There's no doubt that 'Barbie' is one of the most anticipated movies of this summer. The Crystal Ballroom is getting ready to celebrate as it presents 'Barbie Rave' — a Barbie inspired rave dance party. The rave will feature all the plastic pop star bops, from Madonna to Lady Gaga and more. Barbie inspired outfits are highly encouraged. For more information and tickets, click here.

Portland Sketch Comedy Festival

When: July 20-22

Where: The Siren Theater, 3913 North Mississippi Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Portland Sketch Comedy Festival returns for its fifth year this weekend. This year it will take place at the new Siren Theater in North Portland. The festival brings the freshest comedy performances from all over the county to Portland. This year it will feature twelve different acts representing nine different cities. For more information and tickets, click here.

RuPaul's Drag Race

When: July 22

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 Southwest Clay Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Start your engines, RuPaul's Drag Race 'Werq The World' tour is coming to Portland. As the new record holder for the longest drag show ever, it's only right to bring the world's largest drag production to the Rose City. Get ready to kiki with Asia O'Hara, Bosco, Jujubee, Lady Camden and more. Get ready to lip sync for your life! For tickets, click here.

The Fabba Show

When: July 22

Where: Newmark Theater, 1111 Southwest Broadway, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Fabba Show is gearing up for a spectacular show this weekend. As America's most renowned and authentic tribute to Abba, get ready to dance and jive and have the time of your life! Abba fans can expect a flashy stage production, exciting choreography and extravagant costumes. The set list is jam packed with hit songs, so singing at the top of their voices is a must. For tickets, click here.

Cruel Summer

When: July 22

Where: Sugar Hill, 3348 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Calling all Swifties! If you can't make it to Seattle this weekend for Swift's 'Eras Tour' shows, don't worry Sugar Hill won't let you have a 'Cruel Summer' as it is hosting a night to 'Shake it Off' in her honor. Dance the night away to all of Swift's greatest hits with your friends. So, are you 'Ready for it?'

Tiger Tiger Festival

When: July 22

Where: Fernhill Park, 6010 Northeast 37th Avenue, Portland, Oreg.

What's going on: The Tiger Tiger Festival is a fun, family-friendly festival in Northeast Portland celebrating all things Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander. It will include food, music, poetry and interactive art. Organizers say the event is all about bringing communities together and creating a space for celebration, joy and healing. The festival will be held from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and it's free to attend but an RSVP is appreciated.