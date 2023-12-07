Here's a list of Taylor Swift-themed events to help fans 'Shake it Off' in 'Style' around Seattle

From a themed ice skating event to specialty cocktails, there are many opportunities for Swifties to get in the spirit ahead of the pop star's Seattle shows.

SEATTLE — There is no shortage of Taylor Swift-themed events around Seattle for the next two weeks to help Swifties to get in the spirit ahead of the pop star's Seattle shows.

Swift is taking "The Eras Tour" to Lumen Field on July 22 and 23. This is her sixth headlining tour. The concert will feature songs from all of her 10 studio albums.

Here's a list of Taylor Swift-themed events happening around Seattle ahead of the shows:

Themed skate at the Kraken Community Iceplex

On July 15 from 6 to 7:45 p.m., the Iceplex is holding a themed public skate featuring some of the singer's greatest hits. Skaters are urged to wear an outfit inspired by their favorite Taylor Swift era.

All ages and skill levels are welcome. Admission is $16. To register, click here.

The Eras Tour Par-TAY

Fans can enjoy specialty cocktails, make friendship bracelets, and take photos in front of a Polaroid-worthy backdrop at the Eras Tour Seattle Concert Par-TAY. The party will go from 3 to 11 p.m. just down the street from Lumen Field, at 1518 1st Avenue South.

There are various tickets for a pre-concert dance party, a post-concert dance party and an all-night singalong. For tickets and more information, click here.

Specialty cocktails and Deadline and Good Bar

Deadline and Good Bar in Seattle have two Taylor Swift-themed cocktails. There's the 'Speak Now' which is a Pisco-based and a gin and prosecco-based drink called the 'Swift Motion.'

The general manager said he has ordered double the number of drinks and enough food to serve hundreds of people a day.

Taylor Swift Laser Show

The Pacific Science Center holds a Taylor Swift laser show every Friday at 9 p.m. To buy tickets, click here.

'Speak Meow' listening party at a cat cafe

Neko cat cafe is hosting Taylor Swift parties at their Bellingham and Seattle locations. The parties will be held in Seattle on July 21 and 24. The Bellingham party will be on July 28.

The parties will obviously feature Taylor Swift music as well as drinks, food and lots of casts dressed in their Eras finest. For more information, click here.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

Queer/bar in Seattle is hosting a dance party filled with some of Swift's greatest hits on July 22 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"Dance the 'Midnight Rain' away" for a $10 cover. For more information, click here.

Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party in Tacoma

An all-ages dance party will be held at Real Art Tacoma on July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The party will feature a two-hour live DJ set with a touring laser light show. For more information and tickets, click here.

Long Live Taylor dance and listening party