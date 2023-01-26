8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 27-29

This weekend Portlanders can expect a winter beer fest, comedy show, YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brace yourselves, Portland is heading for another round of cold weather and possible snow flurries this weekend. Regardless, events are still happening in and around the Portland metro area. This weekend Portlanders can expect the return of a beer fest in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood, an all-inclusive comedy show, West Coast rapper YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.

St. Johns Winter Beer Fest

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: StormBreaker Brewing at 8409 North Lombard Street, Portland

What's going on: After three years, a new U.S. president and a new Oregon governor, St. Johns Winter Beer Fest returns to StormBreaker. This year they'll be offering two sessions. A total of 17 breweries and two cideries from the Portland area will be in attendance.

Session #1: 1-4 p.m.

Session #2: 5-8 p.m.

To purchase tickets and swag, click here.

BuzzCutt Bazaar Fundraiser

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Victoria Bar at 4835 North Albina Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Join Olivia and Sarah Sears for their first official fundraiser for their up-and-coming app — BuzzCutt. The app is scheduled to launch this summer. It will help people find restaurants and bars in their area with non-alcoholic drink options. Olivia and Sarah are gaining momentum and building a community to bring this meaningful app to life.

The event is free, but a reservation is required at eventbrite.com.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Washington Square

When: Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Summit Court at Washington Square Mall at 9585 Southwest Washington Square Road, Portland

What's going on: Lunar New Year celebrations continue this weekend. Shoppers at Washington Square Mall can mark Lunar New Year by making crafts, watching dance performances and listening to traditional stories. Or they can express hope for good fortune by hanging a red ribbon on the wishing tree, which is traditionally believed to bring good luck.

For more information on this celebration, click here.

2023 Shamrock Shakeout & Run Club

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Foot Traffic Northeast at 4020 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland

What's going on: Foot Traffic and the Shamrock Run are collaborating once again to bring Portlanders their annual pre-party fun run, the Shamrock Shakeout. It is a free event to get you ready for this spring's event. Shamrock Run will also be kicking off their run club.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

Winter Twig ID with Casey Clapp

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Hoyt Arboretum at 4000 Southwest Fairview Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: Looking to explore the great outdoors? Join Casey Clapp the co-creator and co-host of the podcast "Completely Arbortrary." Clapp will be hosting a course focused on what the leaves leave behind: the twigs. You'll also get to enjoy a walk through the arboretum.

To learn more about this event and for tickets, click here.

ROYGBIV's Comedy Show

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Crush Bar at 1400 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland

What's going on: Portland's all-inclusive bar, Crush Bar, will be having their monthly comedy show hosted by Delaney Malone. This month will include comedians Clancy Kramer, Billy Chambers and Juno Men, just to name a few. Come out for a laugh and stay for the amazing food and drinks.

To purchase tickets, click here.

YG: Red Cup Tour

When: Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Moda Center at 1 North Center Court Street, Portland

What's going on: West Coast rapper YG is making a stop in Portland as part of his Red Cup Tour. The tour was announced following the release of this sixth studio album "I Got Issues." He will be accompanied by Ohgeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan and D3szn.

Available tickets start at $35.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Dumpling Week

When: Jan. 29 through Feb. 4

Where: Various restaurants in and around Portland

What's going on: Portland's Dumpling Week returns for its ninth year. A total of 31 restaurants will be participating this year, offering inventive dumpling creations that can't be found on their menu year-round. There is a passport that you can download to keep track of restaurants you've visited. Happy dumpling!