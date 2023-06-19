'It’s a celebration, it’s heartwarming': Thousands of Portlanders honor the Juneteenth holiday

Don't Shoot Portland and The Big Yard Foundation both held events on Monday — welcoming the community to commemorate together.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portlanders got a jump start in commemorating Juneteenth over the weekend at Lillis Albina Park. Many celebrated by eating some soul food or riding bikes for the 8th annual Juneteenth Liberation Bike Ride.

“It’s a celebration, it’s heartwarming,” said Robert Logwood. “I love to see my people together.”

But the big day is Monday — June 19th. That's when the last enslaved people found out they were free in 1865 — two years after the emancipation proclamation ended slavery.

“It’s important for us to have not only this holiday,” said Teressa Raiford. “But to have conversations when this holiday happens to not only have celebrations but to have really deep understandings of the things that we should be doing and how to get there.”

Raiford is the founder of Don't Shoot Portland. They commemorated the holiday with expressive art open to the public — something they’ve done over the last 10 years.

“Art can be used as propaganda and, for me, human rights is a very dignified need,” said Raiford. “And I think using art as propaganda to get people to see humans — it’s important.”

Others stopped by King School Park in North Portland to run a 5k, eat mouth-watering soul food and support local black-owned businesses for the 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration of Black Lives event.

"It means a lot,” said Edward Bymum, a local business owner at the event. “It means a lot to my heritage, my culture, my background, my ethnicity. It’s nice that we can celebrate it — more than just one time a month or a year. ”

Juneteenth celebrations are something many tell KGW they never had growing up. Including the organizer of this event, Cameron Scarlett.

“Growing up, we never heard of ‘Juneteenth’ or heard of celebrations so we wanted to be a focal point in the city for that,” said Scarlett. “[To] have something for the young black kids to look up to. After growing up and bigger cities like Atlanta, and down in the south, and how they showcase the holiday of Juneteenth in such special ways and big celebrations, I wanted to bring a piece of that back to the city. So, hopefully, we can continue to build and grow and create more special events like this one.”

Parents tell KGW they find it important to teach their young kids about the importance of Juneteenth, their heritage and the struggle their ancestors overcame.

“On both sides of my family I have ancestors from Texas who were probably enslaved at this time and suffered longer,” said Karida Griffith Walker a Portland mother. “And so I want to make sure that we show our gratitude for them, and that we continue to rise in our own lives because of them.”