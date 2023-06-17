Bike rides, rodeo, cookouts commemorate Juneteenth this weekend in Portland

Thousands of people congregated in downtown Portland for Juneteenth festivities.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portlanders are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend. The holiday commemorates the day hundreds of thousands of slaves learned of their freedom.

Many people took part in festivities at Lillis Albina Park for Juneteenth Oregon Celebration, a two-day festival in North Portland.

“You want to be a part of this,” Terrel Straughter, owner of Terrel’s Texas Bar-B-Que said.

On Saturday, Straughter was busy manning his grill outside of Lillis Albina Park, while thousands of people streamed onto the field.

They enjoyed dozens of vendors, food trucks and live music performed from 12-5 p.m. Saturday. The event will continue Sunday.

But Straughter, celebrated the Juneteenth weekend in his own way, by making barbecue for Juneteenth attendees.

Straughter said he is originally from Houston, Texas — just an hour away from Galveston, Texas were the last slaves were freed by the Union Army on June 19, 1865.

To him, Juneteenth should serve as a celebration.

“This is the time to have fun,” Straughter said. “Don’t worry about what’s happened in the past or what’s going on.”

Others found commemorated Juneteenth in other ways.

Laryea Quaye organized a Black Liberation bike ride on Saturday morning.

“It’s a complicated holiday,” Quaye said.

He said the bike ride has been going on for eight years. It serves as a way to bring Black Portlanders together.

“I think we’re choosing to do a fun and joyous thing,” Quaye said.

Fellow bike riders said they decided to join the bike ride as a way to celebrate the holiday.