Flutes in the Garden returns at Leach Botanical Garden for benefit concert July 9th

PORTLAND, Ore. — A local music composer is holding her second annual flute benefit concert on July 9th — at the Leach Botanical Garden in Southeast Portland.

The hour-long performance will feature six flutists. All to raise money for the Leach Botanic Garden and the Columbia Riverkeeper— both of which protect and restore urban green spaces in the greater metro area.

“The connection between the water, forests and gardens [is important,]” said Executive Director of Leach Garden Friends, Ben Shockey. “It’s one of our goals as an organization to be supporting environmental education and care for the environment. We do that here through a variety of means and we love to support other organizations in the area that are doing that.”

Music composer Deena Grossman says the sounds of Oregon’s nature inspired her to create these melodies — with this exact location in mind.

“The music is composed is really site-specific,” said Grossman. “It’s composed and designed to be experienced specifically here. The flutists will have to listen to each other even if they can’t see each other because this bridge is quite large.”

One of the flutists, Amelia Lukas, says it’s a magical experience you won’t want to miss.

“Both as a performer and an audience member, which any time that I attend a concert outside, you get these sort of chance auditory moments like birds chirping, leaves rustling in the wind of the flute,” said Lukas. “It’s really special and magical and it can’t be repeated.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the covered arbor looking out over the trees.