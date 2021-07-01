Eagle Creek Trail reopens following January rain storms, landslides

Volunteers spent more than five months repairing and cleaning up the trail.

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — The Eagle Creek Trail and recreation area reopened July 1 following a rain storm that led to landslides throughout the Columbia River Gorge back in January.

The U.S. Forest Service worked with volunteers from the Pacific Crest Trail Association to remove dozens of downed trees and debris from the trail and trailhead. The U.S. Forest Service also spent 200 hours rebuilding a large crib wall, or retaining wall. A contractor removed an estimated 4,000 cubic yards of debris that slid down the mountain and blocked the entrance to the trail.

The Eagle Creek Trail has been closed for much of the last few years. It closed in September 2017 after a devastating wildfire burned 50,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge. The trail welcomed back visitors on Dec. 28, 2020 for the first time since the wildfire, but closed days later when the rain storm flooded parts of the Gorge.