More than 1,000 people in Portland are without power as a wind storm blows through the area.

Many of the outages are in Northeast Portland, where as many as 3,400 Pacific Power customers lost power Friday afternoon. As of 5:20 p.m., 1,200 customers were without power.

The outage is weather-related, a spokesman for Pacific Power said. Power is expected to be back on by 6:30 p.m.

Portland General Electric reports more than 1,500 outages in Multnomah County, although it's not clear if those outages are weather-related.

Outage maps: Pacific Power | PGE

The National Weather Service said sustained winds of 31 mph were recorded at Portland International Airport, with gusts up to 43 mph.