PORTLAND, Ore. – Less than a week removed from 90-degree weather, another extended heat wave is coming to Portland.

Sunday is expected to mark the beginning of a potentially week-long stretch of 90-degree days.

But it will be even hotter on Monday and Tuesday, with potential highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 2 p.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest KGW forecast

Not only will it be hot during the day, it will stay warm during the night with temperatures staying in the 60s.

“We’re not really going to see a big break when the sun goes down,” said KGW meteorologist Brian Brennan.

Wednesday is also expected to have a daytime high in the 90s. Temperatures dip slightly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but 90-degree highs are still possible for each day.

KGW 7-day forecast

If you want to avoid the heat, temperatures on the Oregon Coast are expected to be in the 60s, topping off at 70 degrees.

“The Coast is the place where you can seek refuge,” Brennan said.

Looking for ways to stay cool in the metro area? Here are some tips

